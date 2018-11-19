Delhi: Four people died while one other sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday. According to a Delhi fire service officer, the fire broke out at around 12:23 pm and it took over half an hour for the team to finally douse it.

Four people died while one other sustained severe injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday. According to a Delhi fire service officer, the fire broke out at around 12:23 pm and it took over half an hour for the team to finally douse it. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Reports say that the incident occurred while the factory workers were steam pressing using a solvent in the crowded locality of Beadonpura.

The four who have lost their lives in the incident are identified as Bagan Prashad (55), RM Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40). It was a team of two fire tenders that rushed to the spot after receiving a call from the spot at around 12:30 pm.

