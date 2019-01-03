On Tuesday night, two horrific instances took place at the southwest and northeast Delhi. Two people, one being a woman got injured in these incidents. Accidentally, when the 55-year-old lady was shot by a man, it got captured in a CCTV camera which was installed at the house of her neighbour.

On Tuesday night, two horrific instances took place at the southwest and northeast Delhi. Two people, one being a woman got injured in these incidents. Accidentally, when the 55-year-old lady was shot by a man, it got captured in a CCTV camera which was installed at the house of her neighbour. The woman, Sharma Devi was laying on a chair around the bonfire along with other members of her family, the man attacked her. All covered in a tracksuit, he arrived and shot the lady. The bullet is said to be hit at the abdomen of Sharma. The attacker fled hurriedly after committing the crime.

While the police are working on the investigation, they probe on finding a grudge or enmity angle. Family members of the victim have identified the culprit and his name is Zafar.

The Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka) said that they have registered a case of attempt-to-murder on him and are trying their best to arrest Zafar.

After the investigation, the story came out and it all seems to be a revenge attack. According to the police, Sharma’sgranddaughterr had an affair with Zafar and the ran away together but soon afte that, they were traced by Sharma’s family and brought back. After being caught, Zafar was beaten and the lady got married to another man. So, the officer states the Prime facie of it as a revenge act.

