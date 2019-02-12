Delhi hotel fire: At least 17 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh in the wee hours of Tuesday. District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, said Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire

Delhi hotel fire: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of seventeen lives due to fire tragedy at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

At least 17 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the wee hours of Tuesday. Around 20 fire engines are at the spot trying to douse the fire. Firefighting and rescue operations are underway, news agency ANI reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Around 20 people have been safely rescued from the hotel. The injured have been admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The deceased include one woman and one child, unconfirmed reports said.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in Delhi. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2019

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke around 4:45 am this morning and fire tenders reached the spot after 15 minutes. In a brief statement on the massive fire in central Delhi, Delhi Fire Service official Sunil Choudhary confirmed the deaths of 9 people and said the fire has been doused.

Delhi Fire Service and police officials rescued around 50 people from the hotel building

Fire broke out on the top floor of the building

It took four hours to rescue the people

Over two dozen fire engines brought the fire under control

The injured were admitted to RML Hospital

The injured include an old man and a child

Two people jumped from terrace to save themselves

Hotel Arpit Palace is located in Delhi’s crowded Karol Bagh area

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain said 17 people died in Karol Bagh hotel incident fire due to suffocation. He said District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence. However, the rescue operations are still underway and The bodies of the deceased are being taken out now. On January 30, a fire had broken out a chemical factory in the Okhla industrial area in southeast Delhi and there was no report of any casualty.

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain said 17 people died in Karol Bagh hotel fire due to suffocation. He said District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Spot visuals: 9 dead in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh, earlier today. Rescue operation still underway. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/F2KNcozrZK — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More