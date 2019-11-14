AAP blames Delhi BJP leaders for air pollution crisis: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP urged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, to take necessary steps to curb air pollution.

AAP blames Delhi BJP leaders for air pollution crisis: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday criticised Delhi BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta for not cooperating the Delhi government to curb the menace caused by air pollution in Delhi-NCR region. At the same time, Sanjay Singh urged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, to take necessary steps against the crisis. The AAP press conference was held a day after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi government seeking daily data of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme. The scheme was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to curb the alarming levels of air pollution in the capital.

Defending the Delhi government, Sanjay Singh said it is wrong to say that APP leaders celebrate on Delhi streets when pollution level rises in the Capital city. The AAP leader also mentioned how the environment ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh didn’t attend the meeting called by the Delhi government.

Questioning the BJP’s double standards, Singh said on day 1 of the implementation of the odd-even scheme, BJP leader Vijay Goel openly violated it. The BJP ‘s three CM faces – Goel, Manoj Tiwari, and Vijender Gupta – have blamed the AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal for the crisis in different press conferences while Kejriwal has urged all political parties, basically the Opposition, to rise above politics at a time when Delhi is reeling under severe air pollution. The Centre has done nothing to curb pollution in Delhi, let alone in Punjab and Haryana where the old and the young alike are suffering from the menace, he added.

Singh said the Delhi government is planning to extend the already implemented Odd-Even scheme which started on November 4, 2019. The scheme was first implemented by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in 2016.

