Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed Haryana and Punjab government for air pollution in Delhi. Delhi CM also said that Delhi has turned into a gas chamber.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the governments of the neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab for the excessive pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi CM took to Twitter on Friday morning saying Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government and Captian Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government are forcing the farmers to burn stubble, which is causing the severe pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister has also spoken about the protest that took place on Thursday against the neighbouring state governments at the Punjab and Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Kejriwal distributed pollution masks to children on Friday morning. Kejriwal took to Twitter and said Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke of stubble burning in neighbouring states. He added it is utmost important that each and every person, especially children take adequate measures to deal with this toxic air. The Delhi government has distributed 50 lakhs masks in private and government schools in Delhi.

Kejriwal also urged schoolchildren to write a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting them to stop burning stubble in their states.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi meets his mother in Gujarat, will participate in Ekta Diwas Parade on Sardar Patel’s 144th birth anniversary on October 31

As per the reports from Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, the 27 per cent of total air pollution in Delhi had come from the stubble burning in neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

Earlier, the Delhi government asked all schools to suspend outdoor activities due to excessive air pollution. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government might ask to stop all the schools if the air condition further deteriorates in the capital.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App