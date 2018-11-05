Delhi air pollution, air quality and smog live updates: Delhiites woke up to heavy layers of smog as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated on Monday, November, with pollution level reaching to ‘hazardous’ category just 2-days ahead of Diwali. Media reports pointed out that The Air Quality Index (AQI) near Mandir Marg reached PM 10 levels at 707 and PM 2.5 at 663. Visibility on the roads became opaque this morning, in comparison to Sunday when air quality relatively improved due to an increased speed of the wind.
The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) had earlier predicted that they were a decline in the air quality in the national capital on Monday. It warned that due to a high level of moisture in Delhi’s atmosphere and a decline in temperature and stubble burning, Delhi’s air quality will be badly affected.
Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have scrapped the morning assembly and has made it mandatory for the students to wear masks, a preventative measure. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has also urged the people of Delhi to use public transport in the 1st 10 days of November to check the pollution level in the city. Since private vehicles contribute to 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi, the EPCA has urged people to use public transport till November 10.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Pollution in Delhi 20 times than normal
As PM 2.5 pollutant level in Delhi's air currently stands 20 times more than what it should be, Delhi is experieincing the worst air pollution. Meanwhile, Dr Harh Vardhan, who is handling the charge of Science, Technology and Environment ministry says they are ready with all the measures.
Artificial lungs which were put outside Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi on November 3 (Saturday) turned black on Monday afternoon. The PM 2.5 pollutant value at present is 20 times higher than the normal situation.
Water to be sprinkled after Diwali
The Environment Minister of Delhi Imran Hussain has asked the authorities to sprinkle water from the top of high rise building in Delhi which will help settle down the dust particles after Diwali.
As winters are about to set in and amid stubble burning and festival of Diwali ahead, the air quality in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) continue to get worse. As per reports, PM 2.5 pollutants which can penetrate through lungs and due to which people can suffer through respiratory diseases has reached its hazardous level of 644.
Delhi government on alert
Delhi Environment Minister, Imran Hussaain directed all the concerned agencies to be on full alert and take all possible efforts for the control of air pollution given the spurt in stubble burning in neighbouring states and adverse metrological conditions.
#BreathlessInDelhi: Delhi tops with AQI 251
Delhi Air is the worst in the world. Currently, the city tops with AQI 251.
Delhi Air is the worst in the world. Delhi tops with AQI 251.
Delhi Air is the worst in the world. Currently, the city tops with AQI 251.
Abhishek Singhvi on #airpollution in Delhi
Citizens must demand clean air, clean water as their fundamental right, says Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Citizens must demand clean air, clean water as their fundamental right, says Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Visuals of air purification devices installed at ITO in Delhi
To curb air pollution the Delhi government installed air-purifiers at several placec in the capital city. The Met office on Monday warned of poorer air quality as thick smog hangs over Delhi before Diwali.
Visuals of air purification devices installed at ITO in Delhi