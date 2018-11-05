Delhi air pollution, air quality and smog live updates: Delhi's air quality once again declined on Monday morning, November 5, 2018, with pollution level reaching the hazardous category just 2-days ahead of Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near Mandir Marg recorded PM 10 levels at 707. Visibility on the roads became opaque this morning, in comparison to Sunday.

Delhi air pollution, air quality and smog live updates: Delhiites woke up to heavy layers of smog as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated on Monday, November, with pollution level reaching to ‘hazardous’ category just 2-days ahead of Diwali. Media reports pointed out that The Air Quality Index (AQI) near Mandir Marg reached PM 10 levels at 707 and PM 2.5 at 663. Visibility on the roads became opaque this morning, in comparison to Sunday when air quality relatively improved due to an increased speed of the wind.

The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) had earlier predicted that they were a decline in the air quality in the national capital on Monday. It warned that due to a high level of moisture in Delhi’s atmosphere and a decline in temperature and stubble burning, Delhi’s air quality will be badly affected.

#Delhi: Prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in 'Severe' category in the Delhi University area. pic.twitter.com/AZsEN9DsRB — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have scrapped the morning assembly and has made it mandatory for the students to wear masks, a preventative measure. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has also urged the people of Delhi to use public transport in the 1st 10 days of November to check the pollution level in the city. Since private vehicles contribute to 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi, the EPCA has urged people to use public transport till November 10.

