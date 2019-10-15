Air quality drops in Delhi ahead of Diwali: Due to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned crop residue burning. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims implementation of odd-even scheme will solve Delhi pollution.

Air quality drops in Delhi: Delhi has become a gas chamber with a severe drop in the air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday recorded Delhi air quality in the “poor” category with an AQI of 216 and PM10. The air quality in different parts of adjoining Noida and Greater Noida have also deteriorated.

Reports said the current situation in Delhi may deteriorate further as farmers in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab continue to burn crop residue despite a ban. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned crop residue burning in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab under the IPC and the Air and Pollution Control Act of 1981 in December 2015. Stubble burning continues in parts of Haryana including Fatehabad.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims with the implementation of odd-even road rationing scheme, pollution in Delhi will decrease, traffic problem will be solved, road accident will be curbed and fuel will be saved. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15.

However, the fate of 70 lakh two-wheelers remains undecided in Delhi. Nearly five lakh CNG-run private vehicles won’t be allowed to ply on the roads because CNG stickers sold in black markets were used on diesel vehicles to bypass the restrictions.

However, women will continue to be exempt from the odd-even scheme. Vehicles driven by women, with women as co-travellers or students in uniform up to the age of 12, will be exempted from the odd-even scheme.

On September 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed the pollution levels in the city had dropped by 25 per cent. In a tweet, the CM said Delhi is the only city where pollution is going down instead of increasing and it needs to be reduced further.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot also said the AAP government would engage 2,000 private buses for the duration of the scheme. But Gahlot didn’t say if these vehicles would pollute Delhi air or not.

