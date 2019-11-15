Delhi air pollution: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the third-edition of the odd-even scheme launched by the Delhi government might not be the permanent solution to the rising air pollution. The apex court also asked the BJP-led NDA government to prepare a road map for installation of air purifier towers in the national capital.

Delhi air pollution: As the people in Delhi suffer due to the air pollution with the Air Quality Index of around 600, the Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for rising pollution in the national capital. The apex court said that the much-hyped odd-even scheme might not be the permanent solution to the problem as cars constitute only five per cent of pollution levels in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party government told the Supreme Court that the odd-even rule helped to reduce air pollution levels by 5 to 15 per cent. Assetering that there should not be any exemption, the government said that the results of the odd-even restrictions will be better if no car is exempted from plying on the roads.

Blaming the neighboring states for the pollution, the government said that the real culprit of the problem was stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab. It insisted that the odd-even rule might help in reducing the pollution, saying no study was done last year to study the impact of the scheme which will end today, November 15, with odd number vehicles allowed to ply on the last day.

The Supreme Court also said that nature was beyond anyone’s control and only attempts can be made to control the pollution level. Citing the present situation in Delhi, the court said that it happens when nature was misused. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing the Delhi government, told the apex court that if no exemptions are given, the odd-even scheme can be fruitful.

The top court also asked the Central government to come with a roadmap for installing air purifier towers in the national capital to deal with the pollution. The court also observed that the state government in Delhi, Punjab Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana failed to take measures to bring down the pollution level. It also sought the presence of chief secretaries of these four states.

