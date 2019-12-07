The Air Quality Index this morning was recorded at 370 which comes in the very poor category. After a week's breather of fresh air, the Delhi air is once again polluted.

A week back Delhiites got to breathe some fresh air when the capital was drenched in rains and some pure air, which eventually improved the Air Quality Index and after months of toil, brought it back in the normal/good category. But this respite was also short-lived as the air quality has once again been measured at very poor.

The overall air quality index today at 9:45 am was recorded at 370 which comes in the very poor category, though until yesterday the same was recorded was at 404 which is severe.

The AQI has several parameters with 0-50 categorized as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe and beyond 500 is measured in the severe plus category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) , nearly 17% particulate matter can be reduced if roads are paved, which will eventually reduce dust levels in the air

CPCB reported that pollution originates from industries across Delhi NCR whose burnt waste usually comprises plastic and dry leaves.

Major contributors to pollution:

Secondary particles: 30% Construction: 2% Soil and Road dust: 4% Coal and Fly ash: 5% Solid waste burning: 8% Vehicles: 25% Biomass burning: 26%

Over 19,00 cases of stubble burning have been reported from Punjab, the maximum instances have been between October 15 till October 31. The reason why there has been an upsurge in air contamination is the excessive burning of crop residue among Punjab and Haryana harvesters.

Take a look at what needs to be done to curb pollution and bring it to normal:

Carpooling is the way out. Avoid personal conveyance as much as possible, use public transport or walk whenever and wherever possible.

Conserve energy at workplace, home, and even public place is possible

While buying home appliances, ensure that there’s ENERGY STAR label

Air Purifiers: The Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government to install air purifiers all over the country. The device removes contaminants from the air to improve air quality.Also Read: Global Environment Conclave: There will be no good health without a clean environment, says Mohini Daljeet Singh

