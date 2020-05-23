For the arrival of passengers, social distance markings have been put up at aerobridges, piers, lifts, travellators, etc.

As domestic flight operations are set to resume from May 25, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) authorities have made several arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers in view of coronavirus pandemic.

All the flights will be operating from Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. It has also been made mandatory for all the flyers to download Aarogya Setu App on their phones prior to reaching the airport.

The provision of the thermal screening of the people before entering the aerodrome has been made as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the virus.

“In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan and fly,” said the DIAL in a statement.

For the arrival of passengers, social distance markings have been put up at aerobridges, piers, lifts, travellators, etc. Also, the provision of hand sanitisers at the exit of passenger bridges/bus gate arrival area has been made.

As per the government’s directive, a passenger can carry only one piece of each cabin and check-in baggage.

Informing about the sanitisation process, the DIAL said: “All departure baggage will be disinfected at ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection tunnel, developed by DIAL. Similar SOP is being developed for arriving international baggage.”

Social distance markings have also been put up around baggage belts and additional seating arrangement have been made in this area for waiting passengers.

Passengers have also been asked to wear masks and abide by the social distancing norm to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Also, a team of 500 professionals have been deployed to carry out disinfection drive after every hour. “Deep cleaning of 608,000 square meter terminal is carried out every day.”

Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitise all its surfaces through both UV tower and regular cleaning. Systems have also been placed to replace the air inside the terminal every 10 minutes.

“Air inside the terminal will be one of the cleanest among all utility buildings. A system has been put in place that sucks air inside the terminal into the Air Handling Unit (AHU), where it gets sanitized after passing through UV light and Hepta filters, before being injected again into the terminal building.”

