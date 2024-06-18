Delhi Airport Police Prepare For Implementation Of New Criminal Laws

As India prepares to introduce the New Criminal Laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—effective July 1, the staff of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Unit is gearing up for their seamless implementation.

To ensure a successful rollout, a comprehensive training program on the New Criminal Laws is currently underway at IGIA’s Specialized Training Unit located in Mehram Nagar. The training aims to equip all staff members with the necessary knowledge and skills ahead of the law’s enactment, enabling them to effectively serve the public while minimizing disruptions. The training sessions are organized into four batches, each accommodating around 45 participants.

Currently, one batch has completed their training, with the others in progress. The objective is to empower IGIA’s workforce to uphold and implement the new laws efficiently, thereby enhancing overall public safety and security.

In preparation for the launch, four test FIRs have been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure system readiness and functionality. Additionally, Investigating Officers (IOs) at the IGIA Unit have been instructed to download and familiarize themselves with the newly launched ‘e-praman’ app. This application facilitates the documentation of crime scene evidence such as photographs, videos, and seizure records.

Moreover, specialized study materials detailing relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been compiled and distributed to IOs. These materials focus on the practical application of the new legal provisions in routine cases handled by the IGI Airport Unit, ensuring IOs are well-prepared for the upcoming legal framework.

