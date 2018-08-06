Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Saudi-based LeT terrorist handler was arrested by the police from the Delhi airport. The LeT member was later identified as Habibur Rahaman alias Habib. The arrested LeT member was once a resident of Odisha's Kendrapara.

On Monday, Delhi Police arrested a member of Pakistani terrorist belonging to a terror organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI). The LeT terrorist was arrested at the Delhi airport after he was deported from Saudi Arabia. The arrested LeT member was later identified as Habibur Rahaman alias Habib. The arrested LeT member was once a resident of Odisha’s Kendrapara. Habib was also identified as the handler of LeT terrorist, Shaikh Abdul Naeem. Reports add that Abdul was arrested in 2007 for trying to infiltrate into India and later escaped in August 2014. An NIA official said that he was again arrested by the authorities in November 2017.

As per official reports, NIA stated that they had an input regarding Habibur’s travel plans to India. As per a report by Asian Age, the officials involved in the arrest of the LeT handler claimed that the following is the example of cooperation between the agencies of the two countries.

Reports suggest that Habib was the handler of Abdul Naeem who escaped from the police custody in 2014 while he was being taken for his attendance at the court in Maharashtra from Kolkata.

Following his escape, Abdul joined other terror organisations on the orders he received from his handlers in Pakistan and Saudi.

Commenting on the arrest an NIA official said that there was a conspiracy among the accused to target vulnerable locations in India with an intent to cause maximum damage to the country.

Habibur had tasked Naeem to identify vulnerable places where an attack could be taken out easily. Habibur used to arrange for Naem’s hideouts and funds for carrying out terror activities in India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More