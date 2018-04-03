BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and his family members including his personal security officer were roughed-up by a group of five men and women in East Delhi's Vikas Marg on Sunday. The incident took place due to a parking issue in front of the MLA's house. The accused persons have been arrested and taken to police station for further investigation.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Om Prakash Sharma and his family members including his personal security officer have been allegedly maltreated by a group of five including men and women over parking space near his residence at Vikas Marg in East Delhi on Sunday, April 1, 2018. According to reports, Sharma along with his family members was attending the festivities of Hanuman Jayanti, when the MLA’s PSO Saurabh got a call from the security guard, who claimed that a few people were creating rumpus.

According to reports, MLA Sharma said “They had parked their car in front of our house. The guard had asked them to move the vehicle over which an argument ensued. He called the PSO and we reached the house within five minutes. I told them to calm down but they started using physical force on us.” In the meantime, one of the family members called the PCR after which the police reached the spot immediately, as per reports in a leading daily.

Moreover, the police said that the accused and all the others have been recognized to be relatives. They seemed to be drunk and even thrashed the police officials. The MLA said, “They appeared to be drunk as well. The women were more aggressive and even told police officers that they’ll tear their clothes to falsely implicate them [officers].” Meanwhile, under some relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections a case had been registered based on the PSO’s complaint.

