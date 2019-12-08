Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: The Delhi Police has arrested the factory owner, manager who were running the bag factory illegally and have been booked under the IPC section 304.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and manager of the factory, in which, a massive fire erupted on Sunday morning. in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi near filmistan area. Reports said the bag factory was operational illegally in the 6-storrey building. In the saddening incident, over 43 people lost their lives and several got injured who were later admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash, Ram Manohar Lohia and Hindu Rao hospitals for the treatment. Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj told the media that the owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. She said police has registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304 and the probe is on.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also asked for a report from the Delhi Police and Arvind Kejriwal government about the incident. Over the saddening incident, PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, and other ministers have expressed condolences and offered help to families of the deceased. Delhi CM has announced help of Rs 10 lakh to each family who has lost there kins and Rs 1 lakh will be given to injureds. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia deceased’s families, along with Rs 25,000 compensation to injureds.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur had also visited the spot. Harsh Vardhan said that he is in constant touch with the local authorities and taking updates about the incident. It was an extremely saddening incident that took place in his parliamentary constituency.

Firefighter Rajesh Shukla was also lauded by everyone who saved more than 11 people. He was the first to reach the spot and last person to leave the place. He also received a few injuries and was later admitted in the LNJP hospital. Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Dr Kishore Singh, told the media that Rajesh Shukla inhaled a lot of smoke, so he must be kept under observation for at least 72 hours.

