Days after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a controversial ‘pakoda’ remark over the question of employment generation in the country in an interview to a Hindi National channel Zee News, students across the country have been protesting against the Prime Minister’s controversial remark. Students alleged that every year more than 1 crore students graduate from various colleges across the country but they are not getting employment after completing their studies. In Delhi’s Connaught place area students opted for a unique way to protest against the PM’s remark and began selling pakodas (Indian snack).

One of the students said, Narendra Modi used to sell tea in his childhoold that’s why he is suggesting the unemployed youth of this country to sell pakodas as the Indian snack with tea is the best combination. Protesters said we are ashamed of Narendra Modi, that he is our Prime Minister. They also questioned PM Modi’s economic understanding after his remark. They said Indian parents are spending so much money on their children’s education, there is no need for that if our Prime Minister is urging the youth of this country to sell pakodas if they are not getting jobs.

Students from various fields like engineering, medical and other graduates were present at the protest. Protesting students attacked the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over employment generation in the country even they are about complete 4 years in government but failed to complete Lok Sabha election promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to a question based on his 2013 promise of creating one crore jobs every year after becoming the prime minister. Responding to the question, PM Modi said, “Somebody please tell me if someone sells pakaude, fried Indian snack, and earns Rs 200 by the end of the day, will you not call it a job?” During the interview, PM Modi also spoke about various issues including politics, country’s economy, India’s foreign policy, strategic ties with nations, and generating employment. In that interview Prime Minister also citied MUDRA Scheme to praise his government over employment generation.