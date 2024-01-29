Delhi AQI Likely to Become 'Severe'

On Monday, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index clocked in at 356 as per the AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s average AQI may soon move to the ‘Severe’ category soon.

The CAQM Sub – Committee on GRAP has now called for a meeting recently to take stock of the current air quality scenario.

After reviewing the overall air quality scenario, they have decided not to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this point.

Grap III curbs include a ban on non – essential construction work and the plying of BS III and BS IV diesel four wheelers in Delhi – NCR.