Under fire after his controversial letter, the Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, has responded on the controversy which was created after his letter to all churches in the national capital calling for prayers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Defending his letter, Delhi’s Archbishop has said that his request to all the churches for a prayer has nothing to do with the Narendra Modi government. In the letter dated May 8 and addressed to all Archdioceses of Delhi, Couto, Delhi’s Archbishop Anil Couto in the face of “turbulent political atmosphere threatening democracy and secularism” had asked for a prayer campaign which would have begun on May 13 in the wake of 2019 General Elections. The Archbishop also included a prayer in his letter which was to be read on Sunday.

In the letter, the Archbishop mentioned, “As we look forward towards 2019 when we will have new government let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Hearts.” It was this message by the Archibishops which created a controversy. However, the Archbishop has now said that his letter has nothing to do with PM Modi.

The Archbishop had further added in his letter, “I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation.” Moreover, I earnestly request that we organise an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation”, the letter further stated.

