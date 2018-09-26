Ashok Vihar building collapse: Since the collapse was reported, some 8 people have been rescued from the rubble. Out of the rescued people, three are said to be in a critical condition. Meanwhile, four children and a woman have lost their lives in the collapse.

Ashok Vihar building collapse: On Wednesday morning, a three-storey building located near Sawan Park in New Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Phase 3. As per current reports, 2 children lost their lives in the collapse. Soon after the matter was reported, Delhi Police along with all the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue and relief operations. Commenting on the incident, Delhi Fire Service said that they received a panic call at around 9:25 am on Wednesday. As per reports, the collapse took place at the time when people were getting ready to leave for their respective jobs. As per current reports, at least 8 people have been rescued by the teams.

Several locals have also gathered at the spot in order to lend a helping hand to the NDRF teams. The rescue and relief operations are still underway as several people are reported to be trapped under the rubble.

