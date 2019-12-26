Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress have already started their campaigns for the election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi. The election in Delhi is expected to be fought on local issues.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: A meeting of the top officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Sandeep Saxena, senior deputy Election Commissioner, and Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi is underway to discuss the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020 dates, reports said. The meeting was also attended by Director Generals of Expenditure and Media, senior officers of Delhi Police, civic bodies, and other departments. The election in Delhi is due by February 22, 2020.

The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of India led by Sandeep Saxena, senior deputy Election Commissioner, Director Generals of Expenditure and Media, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Delhi Police officials, civic bodies and other key departments.

On December 20, the Election Commission had issued a notice regarding the allotment of common symbols under para 10 B – GE to LA of Delhi 2020. Here is the complete list:

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Jharkhand results indicate that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping victory and form government for a second consecutive term in the Capital city, said Singh. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues like education, health, and inflation, etc. and the AAP has worked on these issues in Delhi, he added.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Jharkhand, the BJP suffered a major defeat as the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance bagged 47 seats (where the majority mark is 41 seats) in the 81-

member house.

Seventy-member Delhi assembly will go to polls in 2020. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had formed government in Delhi after it bagged 67 seats.

On December 22, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off BJP’s election campaign for Delhi assembly in Ramlila Maidan. Addressing the rally, Modi said 40 lakh Delhiites, who are living

in unauthorised colonies, will be given ownership rights to their houses.

The Lok Sabha had passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, on November 28 followed by Rajya Sabha on

December 4 to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies. Earlier, Delhi BJP MPs and RWA representatives and members of unauthorised colonies had met the prime

minister to thank him for the Cabinet’s decision to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the city.

While the AAP said regularisation of unauthorised colonies is not an easy task and BJP-led Centre is politicising the unauthorised colony issue like the previous Congress government, Leader of

Opposition Vijender Gupta said the BJP will bring an adjournment motion in the coming session of Assembly to discuss the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

