Delhi Assembly Election 2020 voting is underway and will be concluded by 6 pm. Delhi Election 2020 is a triangular battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal government is looking for another term, while JP Nadda-led saffron front is eyeing the capital. The Congress is also in the fray and counting on late former Sheila Dikshit's development work in the erstwhile government.

Delhi Election 2020 Voting: Polling to elect legislators for 70-member assembly is underway and will continue till 6 in the evening. As per the final voters’ list of Delhi election, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters; 80,55,686 are men, 66,35,635 women and 815 are from the third gender.

Talking about the triangular battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, which Delhi is witnessing, then ruling AAP is contesting with a hope to repeat its tenure, while BJP as earlier in Lok Sabha bagged all the seven seats is aiming to expand its vote share in national capital too.

Around 13,571 polling booth at 2,688 locations across Delhi has been placed, out of these 3,141 are categorized as critical polling stations and 144 have been labeled vulnerable booth. However, this time there are 2,04,830 voters which are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

Delhi Election 2020 Updates:

The voter turnout has now picked up a little speed as 30.18% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in Delhi, said reports. Last time in 2015, the voter trun out was 51.2% till 3 pm.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, businessman Robert Vadra’s son Raihan Rajiv Vadra, who is a first-time voter, talked to the media after exercising his vote and said it feels nice to take part in the democratic process. The Capital needs better transportation which should be subsidized for students.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students. https://t.co/bpZTQprAZr pic.twitter.com/qylCEuoYeV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora exercised his vote at the New Delhi constituency. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP’s Sunil Yadav, and the Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal have locked horns.

Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora after casting his vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM & sitting MLA from the constituency,Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav & Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM. pic.twitter.com/F3RFJ3MAu5 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

After exercising his vote, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, while talking to the media, said he feels that his party would mark a thumping victory this time. BJP MP added the positive vibes and his sixth sense say BJP would bag over 50 seats in Delhi Elections 2020.

Reports said the Capital witnessed overall 15.68% polling till 12 noon. This time the voter turn out is crawling compared to the 2015’s 67.47% voting.

15.68 % voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 12 noon. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/IzOYlwzNwp — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Congress candidate Alka Lamba, a sitting MLA who recently quit AAP, got engaged in a tussle at a polling booth in the Majnu Ka Teela area. Reports said she tried to slap a man, who reportedly belongs to the AAP, over comment against her son. She tried to slap the man but miss it. Watch the video below:

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress chief and MP Rahul Gandhi cast their vote at Delhi’s Lodhi Estate. After exercising her vote, Priyanka Gandhi appealed and asked people to come out and vote. While Rahul Gandhi preferred to be silent.

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. She was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at booth no.114 & 116 at Lodhi Estate. #DelhiElections https://t.co/oYfsfFfteh pic.twitter.com/VJMO7P7CjO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi in his recent tweet urged the people of Delhi to cast their vote, especially to the young voters to create a new record in voter turnout. Whereas Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to all the Delhi women voters to use the power of their vote and to take their men along with them.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, through a tweet, appealed to women voters to come out and vote. AAP convenor said the way women manage their household duties, in the same manner, the nation, and the city depend on them. Go out and vote and take your husbands along, the Chief Minister added.

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील – जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Currently, Lt Governor Anil Baijal with his family cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash, whereas Congress candidate, Alka Lamba who is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of AAP and BJP’s Suman Gupta has cast her vote at Tagore Garden Extension.

Delhi: Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta. pic.twitter.com/tRVk3Y6r2z — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash; AAP's sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from here pic.twitter.com/mmKItjEOdl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The Election Commission has made some special arrangements in Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia University, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests as these polling booths in the area have been kept under the “critical” category. Tight security arrangements have been made, where police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, more than 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of CAPF. Talking about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), EC has made sure to focused heavily on technological solutions that are technology-driven with greater use of technical elements like QR codes, social media interface and mobile apps.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal: Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/gW9gr2MHMl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Delhi people to cast their votes as it is very important to choose the right government.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Everyone should come out and vote. It is extremely important. Don't be lazy. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/HIAkZ26WHu — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

