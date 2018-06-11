Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed resolution on full statehood during the special session of Delhi's legislative assembly. Speaking on Delhi's full statehood, Arvind Kejriwal said that if the Centre grants full statehood to Delhi, then he and his party will campaign for the BJP and ask people of Delhi to vote for them in 2019 General Elections.

Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed the resolution on the full statehood for the national capital during legislative assembly special session. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi has been demanding the full statehood to Delhi ever since they came to power. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been pitching for Delhi’s statehood for a long time now and has accused the Centre and L-G to interfere in Delhi government’s work and not letting them take decisions.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the last day of Delhi Vidhan Sabha session while speaking to media said that if the Centre is able to grant full statehood to Delhi before 2019, then he and party will campaign and ask people of Delhi to vote for the BJP in 2019 General Elections but they fail to grant full statehood then there will be sign boards saying BJP leave Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has been raising full statehood demand for years now and several times accused the BJP-led Centre of playing petty politics on the issue. Kejriwal has accused L-G of interfering in Delhi government’s work and BJP for political witch-hunt.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier slammed at the Centre for not respecting Delhi mandate. He said even after getting the full majority, the Delhi government can’t take its own decision. As part of AAP’s campaign to pressure the BJP government, it will be conducting hundreds of meeting and visiting all parts of Delhi to make people aware about benefits of a government to them after Delhi is declared full statehood.

However, Delhi Vidhan Sabha witnessed a full high drama day as the opposition created chaos and raised slogans against the Delhi government not solving water problem in Delhi.

