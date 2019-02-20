At least three members of a family were killed on Tuesday after a speeding dumper overturned on an Audi car in Delhi’s Rohini, at 3 am today. While the husband, wife and mother of the family died on the spot, a four-year-old kid was seriously injured. Locals said the driver of the commercial vehicle failed to control it. Two cranes were used to remove the dumper. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The mangled remains of the car has also been removed from the road.

In another road accident in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka, a fruit-seller was killed and another man was injured after a speeding Mercedes-Benz car hit their carts last midnight, the police. The driver sped away after the accident.

