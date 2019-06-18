The Auto-Rickshaw fares in Delhi will be hiked by over 18% from today and the increased rates will be reflected in the journey in terms of per kilometre ride, extra luggage cost and extra-charge during traffic jams.

Auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi have been hiked by over 18 percent with effect from today. The per kilometre journey charge has now been increased to Rs. 9.5 from earlier Rs. 8.0. An extra charge of Rs 7.5 will also be applied for luggage and charges will be raised if an auto-rickshaw gets stuck in a traffic jam. Re 0.75 will be levied per minute when an auto is stuck in a traffic jam.

The hike has come ahead of the Delhi assembly elections in the coming year. Auto-rickshaw drivers had played a crucial role in campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its debut election when they carried the posters and slogans on their Autos in support of Kejriwal. Hence, this move by AAP is being seen as a step to attract its traditional voters – the auto-rickshaw drivers, back to the party.

The AAP government has earlier announced its scheme to make Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses rides free for women. The plan, to be implemented in the coming months would cost a great amount of revenue to the Delhi government. Hence, the Delhi government is coming up with many initiatives and concessions ahead of the assembly elections.

According to a senior official in the Transport Department, the re-calibration of the fare meters will be done and the process will take about a month to complete and post that the Auto-rickshaw drivers will be able to charge the revised fares. There are total 90,000 autos registered in Delhi.

