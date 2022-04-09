The associations have announced a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on April 11. Unions have warned of an indefinite strike if their demand of a Rs. 35-subsidy is not met.

Autorickshaw unions in Delhi have threatened to go on an indefinite strike in view of rising CNG price in the national capital. The associations have announced a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on April 11. Unions have warned of an indefinite strike if their demand of a Rs. 35-subsidy is not met. According to reports, the auto unions are also planning to rope in autorickshaw unions from the NCR to take part in the protest.

Rajendra Soni, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh’s general secretary, while speaking to ANI said, “At 12 pm we will start protesting against the CNG hike outside the Delhi Secretariat. We are demanding a subsidy of Rs 35 from the Delhi government as we don’t want to burden our passengers. If the government listens to us then it’s fine else from April 18 onward taxis, and autos will go on indefinite strike.” Soni also accused the AAP government of avoiding meetings with autorickshaw unions since their return to power.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas, an auto driver said, “We do not know how we will survive. Are we considered human beings at all? Other than the rent everything is increasing like fire. Now schools have started functioning and each day kids need school uniforms, books where will we bring them from? Won’t our children study? The Government must think about it.”