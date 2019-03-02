The Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal for1000 Low-Floor electric buses, which makes Delhi India's first city to have Low-Floor buses in such a huge number. Kejriwal took it to Twitter to announce this big development by the Delhi government

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged of 200 sewer cleaning machines to skilled manual scavengers making them sani-entrepreneurs. After launching a fleet of 200 sewer cleaning machines the Delhi CM has now announced that 1000 electric buses have been approved by the Delhi Cabinet following several obstacles. Calling the move a historic one, Kejriwal said that Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large number of electric buses.

Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large no of electric buses. https://t.co/sbwbFYZ16C — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2019

Announcement for procurement of buses was made last year in order to strengthen public transport service in the national capital The step is also seen as a measure to curb pollution. Last year, Kejriwal had said that more buses will lead to greater use of public transport and eventually less pollution.

Besides 1000 e-buses which have now been approved, the government also plans to introduce 2,000 other buses. If the e-buses turns out to be technologically viable, the Delhi government will bring in more.

Prior to the approval, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) was asked to study the routes on which the buses will run. Since public transport in Delhi is required to run on natural gas (CNG), it’s mandatory that all new buses fit well with the CNG kits. DIMTS was advised to make sure that all buses fit with the closed-circuit CCTV cameras, taking public safety into consideration. Another promise awaiting its fulfilment is the installation of CCTV cameras across the capital.

