BJP Mehrauli's district president Azad Singh who was seen slapping his wife in a viral video created a lot of stir. Now, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has reacted on the same. He had stated that no compromise with the dignity of a woman will be permitted. A probe committee had been formed to look into the matter.

BJP district president Azad Singh’s viral video: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday, September 19, 2019 reacted on state BJP district president Azad Singh’s viral video in which he was captured slapping his wife. Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said that there can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. They had formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post.

On Thursday, September 19, 2019 a video went viral where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor. The incident occurred after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar at the party office on Pant Marg. Soon after the incident, a video went viral on social media.

Party leaders had asserted that Singh has filed for divorce from his wife.

The duo was not sharing cordial marital relations for many years. It was not expected that they would fight openly, he said.

Singh has been removed from the post of Mehrauli district president. Another leader, Vikas Tanwar, had been appointed as a working president of the district. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also directed the panel to probe the incident.

A Delhi BJP leader, who witnessed the incident said that Singh had a dispute with his wife and former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary. He had been involved in a fight with her multiple times. Javadekar was present in the party office at that time of the incident.

Also, Chaudhary was unavailable for an immediate reaction. While Singh had said that his wife had first abused him and had attacked him. Therefore, he had pushed her in self-defense.

Upon reaching Ms. Chaudhary, someone on the phone stated that Mrs. Singh was visiting a doctor. Delhi Police said that they had not received any complaint from anyone who had been involved in the recent incident. However, appropriate action will be taken if a complaint will be forwarded to them.

