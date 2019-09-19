Delhi BJP leader Azad Singh slaps wife outside party office, expelled: Mehrauli district president Azad Singh was removed by Delhi BJP unit after he slapped his wife outside the party office.

Delhi BJP leader Azad Singh slaps wife outside party office, expelled: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday expelled BJP leader Azad Singh after he slapped his wife in front of the state party office. The president of Mehrauli district was removed with an immediate effect following the incident by the state unit of the BJP. Reports said that Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as the new district president by Manoj Tiwari. The video of the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, the BJP leader was seen slapping his wife outside the party office. The video shows the BJP leader slaps his wife and then immediately runs away from her. The woman can be seen approaching him as he tried to flee away from the spot.

Several other BJP leaders and workers were also seen in the video. Some of them were seen raising their voices against the shameful act. Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained that what made the BJP leader hit his wife.

Soon after the video made it to several social media platform, netizens came out to criticize the BJP leader. The incident soon built up like as a controversy against the saffron party. Social media called out on the party, saying the party advocates women empowerment like this. Here’s take a look at some of the tweets:

