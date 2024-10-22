Delhi Blast: CRPF School Resumes Amid Tight Security

In the wake of a shocking explosion near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Public School in Rohini, Delhi, security has been ramped up as students return to classes. On Monday, a day after the incident, around ten CRPF officials were stationed outside the school to ensure the safety of students and staff. Inside, school authorities worked diligently to reassure students, emphasizing the importance of remaining calm.

During the morning assembly, Principal Nidhi Choudhary addressed the students through the public address system, clarifying that the explosion occurred outside the school premises and urging them not to panic. “The blast was outside, and we are safe here,” she told the anxious students. Many expressed relief at the reassurance, with one ninth-grade student mentioning the principal’s emphasis on safety.

Parents shared a mix of concern and determination as they dropped off their children. Vridhi Batra, a mother of a class six student, conveyed her confidence in the school’s safety protocols. “Every day, we hear about threats in various places. But we cannot let fear dictate our lives. Sending our children to school is essential, and we trust the administration,” she stated. Batra added that the hope for justice remains strong, wishing for the swift apprehension of those responsible.

Retired Delhi Police head constable Suresh Kumar, whose grandchildren attend the school, voiced his trust in the security measures in place. “This incident serves as a stark reminder that security agencies must remain vigilant. However, I have faith in the school’s security; it is impeccable,” he noted. He and other parents felt reassured by the presence of CRPF personnel within the school, ensuring thorough checks for anyone entering or exiting.

Despite the reassurance from school officials, the nearby market felt the impact of the explosion. Many shops remained closed for security reasons, while debris littered the sidewalks, remnants of the blast’s aftermath. Some shop owners expressed gratitude that the incident occurred early in the morning, potentially avoiding a larger tragedy. “If this had happened later in the day, many lives could have been at stake,” remarked one shopkeeper, who noted that many workers typically gather near the school during the afternoon.

In light of the incident, parents and local community members have shown resilience, choosing to prioritize education over fear. Principal Choudhary reassured everyone that operations resumed as normal, with safety protocols firmly in place. “Everything is normal and safe. The day went by as usual,” she confirmed.

As the community navigates the aftermath of the explosion, the message is clear: safety and education continue to prevail, with a united front against fear.

