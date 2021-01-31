The blast coincided with the day when diplomatic relations between India and Israel completed 29 years. Terror organization Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the blast. Screenshots of claims by the organization have been doing rounds on the internet. However the police is yet to find out the authenticity of this angle.

The minor blast that took place near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on 29th January alerted security establishments across the country. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported and nobody has been injured. While no major infrastructural damages have been reported either, three nearby cars have been damaged.

Israel embassy officials suspect the blast to be a terror attack. An FIR under explosives act has been registered and the incident is being investigated by Delhi police’s anti-terror unit. As part of the Standard Operating Procedure, all government buildings, airports and other important sites have been put under high alert. An envelope with “Israeli ambassador” written on it was procured from the scene. An energy drink can has also been found at the scene which officials suspect might have been used as an accessory to carry out the blast.

The blast coincided with the day when diplomatic relations between India and Israel completed 29 years. India had officially recognized Israel in 1950 but the two countries established full diplomatic ties only in 1992. Both countries have bilateral relations at economic, military, agricultural and political levels. As a matter of fact, both countries had gained independence from colonial rule within the same year.