Lion Air Flight JT610 and its Indian connection: Thirty-one-year-old Suneja was a resident of East Delhi's Mayur Vihar locality and an alumni of the prestigious Ahlcon Public School (APS). After passing out of the APS in 2005, he joined Indonesian Low Cost Carrier (LCC) Lion Air in March 2011 where he was flying the Boeing 737 passenger jet. According to reports, Suneja was considering returning to India this year.

Delhi boy Bhavye Suneja, who was piloting the ill-fated Lion Air Flight JT610 on Monday, has clocked more than 6,000 flight hours while his co-pilot Harvino has more than 5,000 flight hours, reports said. Suneja was commanding a Boeing 737 Max on a routine flight between the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Pangkal Pinang when the accident took place. Thirty-one-year-old Suneja was a resident of East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar locality and is an alumni of the prestigious Ahlcon Public School (APS).

After passing out of the APS in 2005, Suneja obtained his pilot license from Bel Air International in 2009. In 2010, he joined Emirates as a trainee pilot for four months. He joined Indonesian Low Cost Carrier (LCC) Lion Air in March 2011 where he was flying the Boeing 737 passenger jet. According to reports, Suneja was considering returning to India this year and had asked for a New Delhi posting and wanted assistance in getting an Indian Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL).

Before the tragic accident, both Suneja and Harvino asked to return to the airport, said Sindu Rahayu, Head of Cooperation and Public Relations at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Traffic control allowed the return, but the aircraft vanished from the radar screen 13 minutes after takeoff. Authorities are not sure why the plane crashed, as the weather was sunny, the aircraft was new and both the pilots experienced.

In July 1013, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had increased the qualification requirements for first officers who fly for US passenger and cargo airlines. The rule required first officers – also known as co-pilots – to hold an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate, requiring 1,500 hours total time as a pilot. Previously, first officers were required to have only a commercial pilot certificate, which requires 250 hours of flight time. According to international standards, a pilot flying overseas flights might fly as few as 10 legs a month. In general pilots for major airlines will fly between 75 and 90 hours a month so if they are flying 8 hour segments, they will fly 10 or 11… if they are flying 2 hour segments they will fly 38-45.

PT Lion Mentari Airlines is operating as Lion Air in Indonesia. Based in Jakarta, Lion Air is the country’s largest privately run airline, the second largest low-cost airline in Southeast Asia after AirAsia and the largest airline of Indonesia. Lion Air has been on an aggressive expansion plan in recent years including putting in an order for 50 of the Boeing 737 Max single-aisle planes. Recently, Boeing and the Lion Air Group announced the airline purchased 50 of Boeing’s new 737 MAX 10 airplane valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices. It was the largest incremental order to date of the MAX 10 variant. The order was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website.

The Lion Air Group was first in the world to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order the 737 MAX 9. The group became the first to take delivery of a 737 MAX 9, using the airplane’s added capacity to launch several international routes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More