In his latest tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the police for using water cannons against farmers and reiterated that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right.

As thousands of farmers march towards the national capital as part of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, the security arrangements have been ramped up to make sure that the protests remain peaceful. From heavy deployment of police personnel at Delhi Haryana border, use of drones to checking of every vehicle passing by, the situation remains intense in anticipation of farmers.

With this, forces from at least two police stations and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. This has been coupled with barricading at four to five places on Delhi-Faridabad border.

As farmers remain determined to their ‘Delhi Chalo’, a showdown is likely with farmers from five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab. Earlier in the day, farmers from Punjab and Haryana had a major clash with Haryana police, wherein the latter had to resort to use of water cannons despite a heavy deployment of men.

Reacting to which, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that instead of withdrawing the contention farm laws, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations by using water cannons on them. He has further reiterated that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right.