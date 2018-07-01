Bodies of 11 people found dead in a house of Delhi’s Burari area. As per reports, the deceased included 7 women and 4 men. The local residents of the area reported the matter to police and investigation is underway.   

According to sources, the eyes and mouth of the dead bodies were muzzled. The reason behind the incident is not asserted yet and investigating agencies are trying to determine whether the family is being murdered or they have committed suicide.

An investigating officer reported that the 11 dead bodies were found hanging with a ceiling fan of the house and were blind-folded and gagged.

Earlier in a similar incident in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 3 dead bodies were found dead hanging in a house. At that time, Barmer Superintendent of Police, Gangdeep Singla had said that the post-mortem reports have no signs of rape and it looks like the family has committed suicide.

