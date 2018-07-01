Delhi police found 11 members of a family hanging dead in a house in Delhi's Burari area. As per reports, deceased include 7 women and 4 men. Police have reached the crime spot and investigation is underway.

According to sources, the eyes and mouth of the dead bodies were muzzled. The reason behind the incident is not asserted yet and investigating agencies are trying to determine whether the family is being murdered or they have committed suicide.

An investigating officer reported that the 11 dead bodies were found hanging with a ceiling fan of the house and were blind-folded and gagged.

Earlier in a similar incident in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 3 dead bodies were found dead hanging in a house. At that time, Barmer Superintendent of Police, Gangdeep Singla had said that the post-mortem reports have no signs of rape and it looks like the family has committed suicide.

Bodies of 11 members of a family found in a house in Delhi's Burari: 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one body was found lying on the floor. The family owned a grocery shop- Sources pic.twitter.com/f9uIAalgRN — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

