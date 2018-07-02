Following the handwritten notes found by the Delhi Police, the eyes of the 11 family members found dead in north Delhi's Burari under suspicious circumstances, were donated as per family's wish. As per reports, the bodies of the 11 family members will be cremated at around 5pm on Monday, July 2.

Ahead of the cremation of the 11 members of the family who were found dead in north Delhi’s Burari, a friend of the family confirmed that they have donated the eyes of the deceased as the family always wanted to help others. Navneet Batra, the friend of the family said,” First thing we did was to donate their eyes that could provide eyesight to 22 people, considering the family was religious and always wanted to help others. We gave approval letter yesterday.” Reports said that the bodies of the 11 family members will be cremated at around 5pm today.

The police recently obtained handwritten notes at the residence, which cleared the police’s suspicion of an occult angle behind the mysterious killings. The police observed two handwritten registers in which the ways to attain salvation were listed. The notes revealed that the family was involved in the spiritual or mystical practices.

It appears that the family was involved in occult practices to attain salvation & probably there was a 'tantric' behind this. The eldest member of the family might have been influenced & so all the others followed: S Tandon, Psychiatrist on 11 bodies found in Delhi's Burari y'day pic.twitter.com/a3uQ87tpZC — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

The police said that they have been trying to find out the man behind these handwritten notes. A probe to investigate whose handwriting is on these notes and why these notes have been observed is underway. The police is still trying to figure out whether the handwritten notes were written by a family member or somebody outside of the family.

Recently, the post-mortem of six of the 11 family members was conducted. The post-mortem report revealed that the reason behind the death was asphyxiation, and no signs of struggle were seen. The post-mortem of rest of the five members is yet to be done. The report further added that no physical marks were present on the body, besides the ligature marks.

Meanwhile, a few chilling details were highlighted following the recovery of the handwritten notes. The family members were tied and blind-folded in the same manner as it was written on the notes. Among the 11 who died, two were teenagers — both aged around 15 years.

