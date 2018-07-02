A day after 11 members of a family were found dead, hanging from an iron grill blindfolded, gagged and hands tied behind, in Delhi's Burari, a relative of the family has come out and dismissed the occult angle to the deaths.

Daughter of Narayan Devi, who was found dead along with 10 other family member in Burari on Sunday, has refuted any occult or spiritual angle to the deaths

Daughter of Narayan Devi, who was found dead along with 10 other family member in Burari on Sunday, has refuted any occult or spiritual angle to the deaths. Sujata, claiming that someone killed the entire family, said that the spiritual angle is false, the family was a happy and peace-loving one who never believed in babus.

10 family members in north Delhi’s Burari were found dead, hanging from an iron grill blindfolded, gagged and hands tied behind, and Narayan Devi, 77, was discovered dead on the floor in another room.

The dead have been identified as Narayan Devi (77), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45), her daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), her daughter Pratibha (57), her grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15).

Investigating officers on being asked about the possible cause of the horrific deaths revealed handwritten notes from inside the house that they say pointed towards occult practice.

