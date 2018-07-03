Bodies of 11 family members were found hanging in Delhi's Burari area on Sunday, July 1. According to police, there are no signs of strangulations but a relative has claimed that it is not a suicide case. See the photos where the Burari family seems happy and normal.

Burari suicide case has become nothing less than a mystery that has created more unclarity in the past days. Bodies of 11 family member were found dead at their residence in Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday, July 1. While 10 members of the family including 2 minor boys were found hanging from the iron ceiling. The autopsy report suggests that the cause of the family’s death was asphyxiation. The below photos of the family members depict that family was not going through any sort of endurance.

ALSO READ: Burari death case: Cops suspect spiritual practice behind death of 11 family members

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar was noted saying that the handwritten notes detailing how hands and legs are to be tied. Talking about the notes, an officer said that the letters found had a strong connection with the way the deceased were found hanging with closed mouth and eyes. A member of Burani family has claimed that the chilling incident is not a suicide case. Delhi police have lodged a complaint after relative’s statement.

ALSO READ: Burari death case mystery: Handwritten notes recovered by Delhi Police give chilling details

As per reports, Lalit Bhatia, one of the deceased is the mastermind behind the mass suicide. The police investigation reveals that Lalit stopped talking to his father, Bhopal Singh. After his father’s death around 10 years back, Lalit stopped talking to everybody but later revealed that his father comes in his dreams.

ALSO READ: Who is Lalit Bhatia, the suspect in Delhi’s Burari mass suicide?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More