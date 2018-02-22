Delhi government bureaucrats have once again conveyed it that they will not meetings called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till he apologises for the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs. The incident had occurred on Monday when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly mishandled by a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

It seems that the scuffle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs and Delhi Chief Secretary is not going to end anytime soon as the Delhi government bureaucrats have asked the chief minister to apologise for the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The bureaucrats have once again reiterated that they will continue to boycott meetings called by Delhi Chief Minister till he apologises for the act. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly mishandled by a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

According to them, the incident happened when Prakash visited Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue of advertisements which were not being released. During an argument, AAP party leaders mishandled him. The officials said that Prakash’s spectacles were also broken during the heated exchange. Following the incident, around 200 officers in a meeting decided that they will not be attending meetings called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till he apologises for the incident. Not only the bureaucrats but IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action.

Following this incident, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) however refused the charges and as termed them ‘baseless’. the party in a statement said that during the meeting of MLAs at the CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Prakash refused to answer questions posed by the CM and MLAs and said that he was not answerable to them. He even used foul language against the MLAs and left the scene. Anshu Paraksh is a 1986 batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

