Driver molests girl: The Delhi Police arrested the cab driver of a private school for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl on Tuesday. The 39-year-old driver was arrested under the POCSO Act in Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi.

The Delhi Police arrested the cab driver of a private school for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl on Tuesday. The 39-year-old driver was arrested under the POCSO Act in Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi. The incident came to light after the minor girl told her parents about the driver’s misbahaviour.

However, we are waiting for more updates.

On September 17, the Delhi Police arrested the driver of a private cab aggregator for allegedly molesting and threatening a 25-year-old Delhi-based businesswoman near a market in Block U, DLF Phase 3. According to reports, the accused allegedly rammed his cab into her car and when she protested, he threatened and allegedly molested her. The victim was coming from Delhi, when she met with the accident. However, in her complaint, she has mentioned that the cab driver was speeding.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More