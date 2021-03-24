Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme will have no name as his government wants no credit. Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes in packed bags.

In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the leadership of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government approved the doorstep delivery of the ration scheme to be rolled out without any name. The original name of the scheme, Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, which was expected to be rolled out on 25th March 2021, will not have any name due to the obstruction by the Centre. Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes in packed bags.

Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Saturday, where he said, “This scheme will have no name. The Central Government sends the ration which gets distributed through the ration shops and now we will send the ration to the homes of the individuals. We do not want any kind of credit for this scheme and that is why the name of the scheme will be removed. No mention of Mukhyamantri will be there. We have called a cabinet meeting in the coming week where this idea will be passed. This will not be any new scheme and this will not have any name. After the cabinet nod, we will send the decision to the Central Government and I am very hopeful that this time they will approve our decision.”

Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes in packed bags. The doorstep delivery of the ration scheme in Delhi was expected to be rolled out on March 25. Moreover, taking ration at subsidised rates from a Public Distribution System (PDS) Shop will become optional.