Delhi CBI Court acquits don Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari in 14-year-old Krishnanand Rai murder case: The Delhi CBI Court on Wednesday acquitted mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in the murder case of BJP lawmaker. The Bahujan Samaj Party leader was acquitted along with his brother Afzal Ansari and others in connection with a 14-year-old murder case of Krishnanand Rai.

Last year, the gangster-turned political had suffered a heart attack in jail after which he was admitted to Lucknow’s SGPGI hospital. After two days he was later taken back to Banda jail. His family members have maintained that Mukhtar is is a victim of a political conspiracy. He was elected from Mau assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh on a BSP ticket.

Delhi: CBI Special Court acquits all accused, including ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, and others in a murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. pic.twitter.com/GrRQjBmdHF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Slain Rai was shot multiple times in 2005. Gang leader Munna Bajrangi was named as the prime accused in the murder of BJP legislator. However, he was also killed inside the Baghpat jail premises last year.

