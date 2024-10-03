Delhi Celebrates Shardiya Navratri With Aarti At Jhandewalan Mata Temple

The first day of Shardiya Navratri saw devotees gather at the Jhandewalan Mata Temple in Delhi for the traditional aarti, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.

The first day of Shardiya Navratri saw devotees gather at the Jhandewalan Mata Temple in Delhi for the traditional aarti, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honoring the goddess in her various forms.

Ahead of the festival, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people, emphasizing the significance of Navratri in worshiping and respecting the divine feminine. “Navratri holds special significance as we worship the various forms of Maa Durga. This festival symbolizes the power of women and is a reflection of our culture and traditions,” he said in a statement.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations at Jodhpur Park on Wednesday. In her address, she highlighted the importance of unity and inclusivity, wishing for everyone’s well-being during the festivities. “I hope Maa Durga keeps everyone healthy. We respect all religions, castes, and languages. While the administration is with you, it is also important that you support us during the puja,” she said.

Durga Puja, synonymous with Navratri in the eastern and northeastern regions of India, celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. In southern states, the festival honors the victories of Durga or Kali, while in Gujarat, Navratri is marked by aarti followed by traditional garba dances.

Throughout India, Navratri celebrations involve the worship of nine forms of the goddess over nine days, with rituals including stage decorations, recitals, and the chanting of scriptures. The festival is also a cultural event tied to the harvest season, featuring pandal competitions, family visits to these installations, and public performances of classical and folk dances.

The final day, Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil. Statues of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies, or effigies of demons are burnt with fireworks, symbolizing the destruction of evil. The festival also sets the stage for the upcoming Diwali celebrations, which follow 20 days after Vijayadashami.

