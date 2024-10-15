An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to a bomb threat. The flight, headed to the United States, made an emergency landing after authorities were informed of the potential danger, according to an airline official.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to a bomb threat. The flight, headed to the United States, made an emergency landing after authorities were informed of the potential danger, according to an airline official.

Flight AI127, operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, faced a security threat that had been posted online. As a precaution, the flight was diverted and landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.

Aircraft passengers being re-screened

The airline explained that the aircraft and passengers were being re-screened in accordance with established security protocols. Air India had also deployed agencies at the airport to support the passengers until they could continue their journey. According to an official, the flight had received a bomb threat.

Three international flights, two operated by IndiGo and one by Air India, received fake security threats, causing disruptions in outbound international flight operations as security checks were initiated for all three planes. A total of 258 passengers were aboard the two IndiGo flights. While one flight had already departed, the other was expected to resume its journey later in the afternoon.

Three planes receive bomb threats, including Air India

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) reported that three planes in total had received bomb threats. They confirmed that one IndiGo plane had been cleared to fly, and the other two planes would be permitted to depart soon.

The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to New York’s JFK Airport. Due to a security alert, the flight was urgently diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early in the morning. Passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was taken to an isolated runway for inspection. A bomb squad and other security agencies immediately began a thorough investigation.

Air India spokesperson speaks

An Air India spokesperson reported that flight AI119, operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14, had received a specific security alert and was diverted to Delhi following instructions from the government’s security regulatory committee. All passengers had disembarked and were waiting at the Delhi airport terminal.

At the same time, two IndiGo flights from Mumbai were also affected. Flight 6E1275, bound for Muscat, and Flight 6E56, headed to Jeddah, received security threats, prompting the airline to take immediate action. An IndiGo spokesperson stated that both planes were moved to isolated bays at Mumbai Airport, following standard operating procedures, and that the Muscat-bound plane had already departed.

The spokesperson further noted that, in accordance with protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay where mandatory security checks were swiftly carried out.

Read More: Bishnoi Gang Targeting Khalistanis In Canada? Ottawa Alleges