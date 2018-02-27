Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash attended a cabinet meeting to finalise the dates for the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session since he was allegedly assaulted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs last week. Hours before the meeting, Anshu Prakash wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure the proper decorum would be maintained and dignity of the officers would be protected.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash attended a cabinet meeting to finalise the dates for the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session. This was the first official meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since he was allegedly assaulted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs last week. The Cabinet has decided that the Delhi Assembly’s Budget session would be held on March 16 to March 28. A Few hours before the meeting, Anshu Prakash wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure the proper decorum would be maintained and dignity of the officers would be protected. Initiating his letter he wrote that he has been informed that a meeting of the Council Minister is being scheduled to discuss some important matters and finalise the dates for the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Confirming his attendance, he wrote that he will be attending the meeting as it is important for the functioning of government. He further added that he will attend the meeting, assuming that the Chief Minister ensures ‘no physical attack and verbal assault’ on officers attending the meet. Recently, Delhi government employees have formed a joint forum to support Chief Secretary. In a press meet, they declared that the officers associated with the budget have attended the meeting in the interest of people. They also made it clear that the employees will continue to work through written means of communication and will continue their protest by maintaining five-minute silence at 1.30 pm, during lunchtime, every day till Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia tender a written apology.

ALSO READ: Was Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence? Here’s what we know

It all started on February 19, when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has claimed he was manhandled by two AAP MLAs at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night. The revelation has triggered row of protest against AAP MLAs initiated by the IAS association pushing for legal actions. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are busy criticising AAP’s action.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: IAS, DANICS and DASS Associations condemn assault by AAP MLAs on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

ALSO READ: Who is Anshu Prakash; everything you must know about Delhi chief secretary who was allegedly assaulted at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App