Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who earlier in February this year had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) of assault has now been transferred. Anshu Prakash will now take charge of the Additional Secretary in the telecommunications department.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who earlier in February this year had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) of assault has now been transferred. Anshu Prakash will now take charge of the Additional Secretary in the telecommunications department. His transfer has come as part of the bureaucratic reshuffle. Apart from Anshu Prakash, other bureaucrats who have been reshuffled are ABP Pandey and Yogendra Tripathy.

Prakash who will take the charge of the telecommunications department as the additional secretary. He will be filling the space created by the following the induction of N Sivasailam an IAS officer to take responsibility for the logistics as its special secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Talking about the alleged assault of Anshu Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer, the bureaucrat had in February alleged that he was assaulted, heckled at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, more specifically on February 19. Among the accused who were named by the bureaucrat were Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It had come out in the investigation that in order to prevent the incident from getting recorded the CCTVs were disconnected.

However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had rejected the allegations levelled by the bureaucrat in the police chargesheet. A spokesperson of the party said that it was a first case where a chief minister was interrogated in a fake case. The party has also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the centre was exploiting its powers to target Arvind Kejriwal.

Anshu Prakash in his police complaint had accused Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other MLAs of the AAP had threatened him that he will be implicated in false cases if he will not resolve the matter regarding AAP government’s achievements advertisements. Anshu Prakash said that when he argued with the chief minister and other MLAs, he was assaulted by them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More