Coming out as a fresh development in the assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police on Monday filed its first chargesheet

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Coming out as a fresh development in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case, the Patiala House Court, on Tuesday, issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs who were named in the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the assault case of Anshu Prakash. As per the summons, the 13 AAP leaders have to appear before the court on 25th October. The summon was issued after Delhi government’s top bureaucrat alleged that on February 19 he was assaulted by some AAP lawmakers. he said that the incident took place at a meeting at was held at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence past midnight.

Anshu Prakash later added that the assault was the part of a much bigger conspiracy by all AAP MLAs. Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Samar Vishal had stated that they have sufficient grounds that will establish that Anshu Prakash was illegally confined and assaulted.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed a 3,000-page chargesheet against the AAP leader in the assault case of Delhi Cheif Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, the other 11 AAP MLAs who have been summoned are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other AAP MLAs have denied the accusations. They further said that the charges levelled by Delhi Police are politically motivated.

