On Tuesday, several AAP MLAs approached Patiala House Court over the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case and sought court orders to restrain the investigating police from sharing the contents and details of the chargesheet with media. Taking cognizance of the petition filed by AAP MLAs, the Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The court further fixed August 25 and the next date of hearing. In the chargesheet filed, the Delhi police had named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other 11 AAP MLAs.

In the plea filed, the AAP MLAs said that Delhi Police is trying to defame the Delhi CM and his Deputy. AAP MLAs further alleged that the investigating cops are leaking only a selective part of the chargesheet to the media.

In the plea filed, the AAP MLAs claimed that since the alleged assault case is sub-judice, the agency investigating the case does not hold the power to lead contents from chargesheet to the media before Court take the cognizance of the filed chargesheet.

Issuing a notice to the Delhi Police, the Court has further sought an explanation in the matter. Almost six months after the incident took place, the Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case and named 13 AAP leaders in total. The following chargesheet was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal of Patiala House Court.

