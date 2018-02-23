Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday after the Delhi police conducted a raid on CM residence in search of CCTV footage. After the meeting Arvind Kejriwal told reporters that the officers were not attending the government meeting from last 3 days, so we reported it to LG and he has promised to take action against bureaucrats.

In the row of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday. Chief Minister met LG after Delhi police conducted a raid at his residence in the search of CCTV footage. Delhi police took this step to find the clue and evidence related to the allegations related to the attack on Delhi Chief secretary Anshu Prakash. After the incidence, bureaucrats are continuously protesting against Delhi government.

After the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal told reporters that the officers were not attending the government meeting from last 3 days, as they are protesting and backing the allegations of assault. Delhi CM also tweeted and wrote, the governance is being affected because bureaucrats are skipping their work. In a presser, a press conference, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the LG has promised that he would talk to the high ranking officer, who have been striking work.

Officers not attending meetings for last 3 days. Governance suffering. I m v concerned. LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally. Council of ministers assured him all cooperation. All of us need to work together for betterment of Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018

‘’We told the LG how officers, in these 2-3 days, didn’t come to attend meetings & didn’t receive calls, as a result of these several meetings ended up being cancelled. So we gave a list to the LG. We have also asked him to talk to officers, ’’ says, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

LG said that he will ensure officers come for meeting & work with ministers. CM has also said that he will ensure that no untoward incident takes place: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/fF1kUhOyO7 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

LG said that he will ensure officers come for meeting & work with ministers. CM has also said that he will ensure that no untoward incident takes place, he added

While, Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal tweeted out, Met Hon’ble CM Arvind Kejriwal & his cabinet colleagues. Strongly condemn the recent unfortunate incidents. Advised elected Govt. to take steps to remove mistrust with Govt. employees so that development of Delhi is not affected. No place for violence in the democracy.

Met Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & his cabinet colleagues. Strongly condemn the recent unfortunate incidents. Advised elected Govt. to take steps to remove mistrust with Govt. employees so that development of Delhi is not affected. No place for violence in democracy. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 23, 2018

On the other side, Delhi court has rejected the bail applications of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of legislative assembly (MLAs) Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who are accused in the whole controversy.

