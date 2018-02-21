After arresting AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with an alleged attack on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Delhi Police on Wednesday detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser VK Jain from his Maharani Bagh’s residence. In initial stage of investigation Delhi Police don't plan to question CM Arvind Kejriwal, Additional DCP, North, Harendra Singh said.

In the aftermath of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash being allegedly thrashed by Aam Admi Party members has led to the arrest of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal following the heated incident on Tuesday night. MLA Prakash Jarwal has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on Anshu Prakash. Confirming the arrest, AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Prakash Jharwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS. Continuing his rant Bharadwaj said that Delhi Police arrested the elected MLA without showing any evidence.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further added that why IAS officers, who were seen beating Minister in Secretariat are not arrested. AAP chief Spokesperson stated that there was an FIR by the minister as well as video evidence but no arrests. After Prakash’s arrest, the local police took Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser, VK Jain in official custody. Jain was detained from his Maharani Bagh’s residence. As per reports, the Delhi CM’s adviser had asked the chief secretary Prakash for the meeting at Kejriwal’s courtyard. Instead of addressing his party’s ongoing involvement in Prakash’s attack and his party members’ arrest, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has refused to shed light on the controversial incident.

In their party defence, AAP leaders Prakash Jarwal and Ajay Dutt have rubbished the allegations of attacking the Delhi Chief Secretary at Kejriwal’s residence. According to the Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar MLAs, it was Anshu Prakash who made casteist remarks during the meeting. “MLA Prakash Jarwal has been arrested. In initial stage of investigation we don’t plan to question CM Arvind Kejriwal,” Additional DCP, North, Harendra Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. “We spoke to CM’s advisor VK Jain, since he was present when incident took place,” the Additional DCP added.

