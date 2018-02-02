The deceased, identified as Tushar Kumar was the student of class 9 of a private school, Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School (JJSSS) in Karawal Nagar. He was found lying unconscious on the floor of the toilet. Meanwhile, as the parents alleged foul play behind the death of their son, the school stated that the child was suffering from diarrhea, which led to his death. The class 9 boy had a scuffle with fellow classmates just a while before he was found dead.

Just a few months after a 7-year-old boy was found dead in the pool of blood in a toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, a class 9 student was found dead in the toilet of a private school in New Delhi. The deceased was the student of a private school, Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School (JJSSS) in Karawal Nagar. According to a student from the school, the class 9 boy had a scuffle with fellow classmates just a while before he was found dead in the toilet of the school.

According to CCTV footage retrieved from the camera, the boy was seen being taken to the school’s washroom by some other students. Later, the child was found unconscious on the floor of the toilet. After the school authorities were alerted, the child was rushed to the nearest private hospital Mavi hospital and later he was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The police have registered the matter and are currently questioning the fellow students. The footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the school’s premise is also being examined, the investigating police official added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Reports suggest that a team of three doctors has been set up that will be conducting the post-mortem. The post-mortem will also be video recorded. The fellow students are currently being questioned and their statements will be recorded on video. The parents of the deceased, Tushar, alleged foul play behind the death of their child. Police said the Tushar’s body was found on Thursday morning at 11 AM. Meanwhile, the school management said that Tushar was allegedly suffering from diarrhea, which led to his death.