On the ninth week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the citizens to join the campaign. CM Kejriwal said that cases of dengue have gone down in Delhi and no dengue-related death has taken place this year.

“Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water accumulated at my house. The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar,” Delhi CM tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

While appealing to the people to join the campaign, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said Delhi is fighting and winning the battle against dengue.

“Delhi is strongly fighting & winning the battle against Dengue. This is the 2nd last Sunday of the campaign #10Hafte10Baje10Minute. Make it a habit to change or clean the accumulated water every week. I appeal the Delhiites to make this campaign a clean swipe for the dengue,” Jain tweeted.

Last week, Shankar Mahadevan came out in support of the anti-dengue campaign and encouraged the Delhiites to religiously follow the prevention guidelines.

“Last week, the anti-dengue campaign got support from celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines, such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water, or adding a layer of oil/petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes,” an official release said.

