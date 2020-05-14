Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Thursday, said that about 5 lakh suggestions have been sent by people of Delhi on lockdown 4.0. These suggestions will be discussed in a meeting with Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority today at 4 pm.

After days of asking suggestions from the people of Delhi on Lockdown 4.0 and the way forward, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that about 5 lakh suggestions have been received. People have suggested that schools, colleges and educational institutions should remain closed. There is almost also a consensus that spas, barber shops, saloons, cinema halls and swimming pools should remain non-functional. However, take away and home delivery of restaurants can be allowed.

Market associations have also asked the re-opening of markets and market associations and suggested that the shops can be open on odd-even basis. This would mean that half of the shops will open on one and another half on another day.

He added that all these suggestions will be put forward before Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority in a meeting at 4 pm. The meeting will be held to decide the extent to which the suggestions should be implemented and what relaxations should be given to the people of Delhi. The final proposal will be then sent to the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that scientists have predicted that coronavirus is going to stay for a long time. We should wear masks and maintain social distancing but not let it affect us. Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form and with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, the guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 will be shared before May 18.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has now reached 7998, including 2858 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 106 deaths.

